Commissioner Greg Marquez

Commissioner Greg Marquez, whose tenure on the commission hung in the balance since June, was recommended to serve another term on Monday.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Greg Marquez, a candidate for Chino City Council, was recommended to serve another term as commissioner by the Community Services Commission on Monday night over the objection of Commissioner Brenda Strong.

The commission voted 4-1-1-1 for the recommendation, with Commissioner Strong opposed, Mr. Marquez abstaining, and Commissioner Linda Takeuchi absent. 

