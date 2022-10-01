Greg Marquez, a candidate for Chino City Council, was recommended to serve another term as commissioner by the Community Services Commission on Monday night over the objection of Commissioner Brenda Strong.
The commission voted 4-1-1-1 for the recommendation, with Commissioner Strong opposed, Mr. Marquez abstaining, and Commissioner Linda Takeuchi absent.
Mr. Marquez recused himself from the discussion.
“I’m concerned that Mr. Marquez was not always there for community services but was there to get his name out because he was running for city council,” Commissioner Strong said. “I think we need someone who really wants to put the time in and work to be there for the community.”
After Mr. Marquez’s term expired in June, a subcommittee of the commission was formed to consider whether Mr. Marquez should vacate his seat or continue serving another term.
The committee recommended that his seat be vacated, and the application process be open to the public.
The city received applications from the following residents: Michelle Ballantyne, Charleen King, Richard Montijo, Jamie Aviles, Armida Garcia, Cecil Howell, David Matza, Stepheno Padilla, and Mr. Marquez.
A different subcommittee consisting of Commissioners Robert Martinez, Jamie Harwood, and Julissa Montenegro-Olivas reviewed the applications, conducted interviews, and determined that Mr. Marquez was best suited for the position. The final decision will be made by the Chino City Council on Oct. 4. Mr. Marquez said the reappointment process should have been made clearer and he didn’t know why his seat was vacated.
“If I’m elected to council, I’d still be serving my community, just at a different level, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” he said.
Members of the interview subcommittee ranked the applicants to determine who they would recommend if Mr. Marquez were elected to the city council in November.
“If he is elected, we have some outstanding applicants from the pool that we ranked,” Commissioner Martinez said.
“If they were such great candidates, why didn’t you choose one of them since Mr. Marquez has a commitment to run for city council?” Commissioner Strong asked the subcommittee.
Mr. Martinez said he felt confident with the decision because Mr. Marquez is “well-versed and has dedicated his time to the city.”
Commissioner Harwood agreed. “He’s got the experience, he put in the work, he can stay in the seat.”
The Community Services Commission is comprised of seven members. Six are appointed by the mayor and the seventh member, Mr. Marquez, occupies an at-large position appointed by the commission and ratified by the city council.
