A soul-searing conversation took place Thursday night at the Chino Police Department when two African American pastors discussed policing and race on a police-hosted panel called “Healing our Land.”
The discussion was livestreamed with approximately 15 community members in the audience.
Chino pastors Jody Moore of Transformation Church IE and Darian Venerable of Chino Upward Call Church joined Police Chief Wes Simmons and Lt. Rodney Lombard in a candid dialogue about racism in light of George Floyd’s killing by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25.
“Right now, we have to take a moment and sit in the pain of what is going on in the country,” Pastor Venerable said. “We can’t jump into solutions. We cannot be afraid of having conversations because if we don’t, nothing will change.”
Implicit bias
The words “implicit bias” related to policing have been used frequently in the years leading up to Mr. Floyd’s death to express the concept that officers might have subconscious biases that affect their decisions, even if they are not overtly biased.
Pastor Moore, who received implicit bias training in Sacramento and worked in conjunction with the Chino Police Department, said institutionalized racism can only be understood by “threading the historical needle” that goes back to slavery when white slave owners used police to catch runaway slaves.
When slavery was abolished, Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation in the south continued until the mid-1960s.
“Some may think this happened a long time ago, but an erosion of trust occurred, and work has to be done to restore that trust,” he said. “My concern is not with the Chino Police Department but with those municipalities and departments that don’t want to do the level of training that has been done in this city.”
Chief Simmons said the department has received numerous questions from the public over the last week that the department compiled and asked of the panel.
The City of Chino Hills received similar questions, many involving the “#8cantwait” police reform campaign that calls for eight demands on use of force, including the banning of chokeholds and strangleholds.
Police interaction
When asked if they had negative interactions with the police, Pastor Venerable shared several stories, including being pulled over and handcuffed in the middle of August with no rain because the police said it looked like his windshield wipers didn’t work.
He said his car was “tossed” during the incident, meaning roughly searched.
He also described being pulled out of his house by four police officers with guns drawn because he fit somebody else’s description.
Pastor Moore said he personally has not had negative experiences with the police but many in his church have, including a senior citizen who lived during the Jim Crow era.
"The talk"
Lt. Lombard, who is African American, introduced the audience to what he called “the talk” that he said is universal in the black community between parents and sons of driving age.
The teenagers are told how to act when being pulled over by the police, such as keeping their hands visible at all times, not making sudden movements, being respectful and using the terms “yes sir or yes ma’am,” all in an attempt to ensure they come home safely.
Pastor Venerable said there is a historical undertone for white Americans to believe that black men are dangerous.
He said many black men share the same experience he has when walking into an elevator and seeing a white woman begin to hold her purse tightly or turn her ring around, so the diamond doesn’t show.
“For those of you who may feel uncomfortable with some of what we talked about, it’s appropriate to be uncomfortable,” Pastor Moore said. “The opportunity to share and converse with transparency is the segway to true and authentic reconciliation.”
Eight demands
Lt. Lombard went over the eight demands of “#8cantwait,” including banning carotid restraints, a practice that hasn’t been used by the Chino Police Department in the past five years.
Gov. Newsom last week directed the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training to remove the restraint from official training materials.
Lt. Lombard encouraged African-American men and women to join the Chino Police Department and be part of the solution to break down the wall of mistrust and effect change.
“We don’t get a lot of African American applicants,” he said. “We would like a lot more.”
There are currently eight black officers in the department, according to Chief Simmons.
To view the panel discussion, visit the Chino Police Department’s Facebook page.
