In the second high-dollar water decision in two weeks, the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday at 7 p.m. will consider whether the water supply emergency caused by the drought requires immediate action to allow the city manager to enter a contract without the bidding process with Purolite for $467,672 to repair a well.
Well 15 was taken out of production when the chemical 1,2,3-TCP was found in the city’s groundwater supply. The city received approval from the State Water Resources Control Board to use Well 15 with an updated blending plan. The well has a non-detect level of TCP but is high in nitrates that will require treatment, according to a staff report. The resin that removes the nitrates has reached its lifespan and the well cannot be activated until the resin is replaced.
