Chino Hills High graduate Sean Lomasney
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Hills High graduate Sean Lomasney rides a scooter with his family behind him after receiving his diploma during Wednesday morning's drive-up, no-contact graduation ceremony in front of the school on Pomona Rincon Road. Ayala, Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools held similar graduation ceremonies this week (see photos on Page A6). Schools had to cancel their regular ceremonies because of the coronavirus, and many families felt the drive-up graduations were a fun idea.

