Two people—a 19-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy—were shot early Tuesday morning at a house in Chino that had been rented for a woman’s birthday party.
“All of the occupants were from out of town,” said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Officers rushed to the home in the 13800 block of Old Mill Avenue at 4 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
The home is located between Euclid and Fern avenues just south of Schaefer Avenue.
“The residence was being rented for a 22-year-old female’s birthday party,” Sgt. Franklin said. “There was a dispute between two groups of party goers, and as one group left the residence, several shots were fired at the other group.”
The unidentified 19-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy were struck.
Their injuries are considered non-life threatening, Sgt. Franklin said.
A third person, possibly an adult, may have also been struck by the gunfire.
That person fled the area before police could arrive and not yet been located by officers, Sgt. Franklin said.
“Based on witness accounts, his injuries are also believed to be non-life threatening,” she said.
Sgt. Franklin said names of the victims are not being released because the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234 or Detective Blanco at 334-3127.
