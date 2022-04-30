The Chino Youth Museum is working its way out of a financial decline by reaching out to the community.
The building, impressive with its elaborate carvings and 100-year-old architecture, looms above Sixth and D streets with rooms inside containing colorful displays modeled after landmarks in Chino.
Jamie Harwood, vice president of the museum board, said finances have improved slightly now that in-person fundraisers and programs have resumed.
“We’re not exactly where we want to be, but things have gotten better,” Ms. Harwood said.
After the city posted a video on March 8, the museum received a $5,000 donation, large sponsorships, and increased attendance.
“We have to thank the Chino Police Officers Association who noticed us through that video and donated $5,000,” she said. “That really helped to bring awareness that the museum is back open, and we would like people to come in and enjoy it.”
The museum had to close in March 2020, due to the pandemic, which resulted in an inability to apply for grants and hold fundraisers, she said.
Funding is received through program fees, grants, fundraisers, sponsorships, donations, and Chino’s Community Service funds, she said.
The museum re-opened in July 2021 with limited occupancy and hours.
Beginning June 28, hours will be expanded for the summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is $8 for Chino residents and non-residents alike, Ms. Harwood said.
The museum is housed in an old Bank of America building and was redesigned 25 years ago, Ms. Harwood said.
It originally opened as the Chino State Bank in 1903, according to Champion archives.
The museum features a stage modeled after the Seventh Street Theater, a Chino Police Department and Chino Firehouse room, a farm display, a water conservation display to emulate the Monte Visa Water District, a play kitchen area, a newsroom modeled after the Chino Valley Champion Newspaper, and a bank display.
“It’s really a great place for kids to come out and just have a good time for a few hours,” Ms. Harwood said.
Ms. Harwood has been involved with the board for 14 years where she has focused on fundraising events including spring and fall bingo fundraisers and the Dairyaire 5K Run.
Memberships are offered with prices varying from $55 to $110 annually for unlimited admission for 12 months.
A free “First Friday” event is held from 3 to 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month.
The program features science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities for children.
On the third Saturday of each month, the museum hosts a “Kids Night Out” program from 6 to 9 p.m. where parents can drop off their children while they enjoy an evening out. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
A “Letter Learners” for children to learn about a new letter each week through art, books, and crafts is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. “Tunes and Tales” allows children to enjoy an interactive story time, crafts, and music from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Both programs are free with admission fees.
A Spring Bingo Bash to raise money for the museum will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
Cost is $30 and $25 for ages 55 and up. Tickets include dinner and 10 bingo games. Tickets can be purchased at the museum or at the Chino Senior Center.
Information: (909) 334-3270 or chinoyouthmuseum.com.
