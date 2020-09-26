After announcing that the annual Salute to Service ceremony for veterans scheduled for Nov. 10 has been cancelled because of coronavirus, the City of Chino Hills has launched a Veterans Day lawn sign campaign.
Veterans and active duty service members may request a free lawn sign with the words “Thank You for Your Service.”
Residents may show their gratitude by ordering a “Thank You to All Who Served” lawn sign for $10.
The program provides a unique way for Chino Hills to recognize the dedication and commitment of veterans and active duty service members, said city spokesperson Denise Cattern.
Register online by Oct. 16 by visiting chinohills.org/vet erans or calling 364-2700.
Contactless deliveries will be made the week of Nov. 2.
The city is also creating a video to recognize veterans to be released on Veterans Day on social media, the city website, and City TV3/41.
Residents may submit a photo until Oct. 2.
Visit chinohills.org/veter ans to submit the veteran’s name, branch served, and photo. A headshot or individual photo is preferred.
For assistance, call 364-2826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.