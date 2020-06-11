The Inland Valley Humane Society and S.P.C.A. in Pomona is offering an adoption promotion during June called Hot Dogs and Cool Cats where dog adoptions are $30 and cat adoptions are free.
Adoption fees for dogs and cats include vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, spay or neuter surgery, microchip and registration, deworming, and two weeks of follow-up care.
The promotion applies to dogs and cats available for adoption on the IVHS website, ivhsanimals.org.
The organization is also offering a “foster to hold” and “foster to adopt” process.
Information: ivhsspca.org/adoptions.
