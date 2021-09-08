A 25-year-old Bloomington motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on the westbound 60 Freeway, east of Euclid Avenue, near the Chino-Ontario city border, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The motorcyclist’s name has not been released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office, pending notification of next of kin, CHP spokesman Officer Stephen Rawls said.
Investigators determined the man was on a 2021 Harley Davidson at 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway when he made an evasive turning movement and was ejected off his motorcycle, Officer Rawls said.
The man was then struck by a tractor-trailer semi, driven by Fernando Robledo, 52, of Fontana, the officer said.
“The driver of the Harley Davidson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Officer Rawls said. “The driver of the Peterbilt did not sustain any injuries.”
At least three traffic lanes were blocked on the westbound 60 Freeway to allow investigators to survey the scene. All lanes reopened by 10:30 a.m.
Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office at (909) 980-3994.
