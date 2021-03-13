No significant issues were found from a soils test at 8545 Pine Avenue in the Chino Preserve, where a future elementary school is under consideration for construction by Chino Valley school district.
The land was used for agricultural purposes from at least 1931 to around 1985.
From 1985 until at least 2009 it was used by Alta Dena Dairy.
The property is owned by Lewis Development Corporation under the name Chino Holding Company, LLC.
The developer wants to build a school on the property, which would be the second elementary school built by Lewis in the Preserve area.
Cal Areo K-8 Preserve Academy, which opened in 2009, is currently impacted with 1,548 students attending year round.
A December 2020 preliminary environmental assessment report from PlaceWorks was commissioned by the district and is available for viewing at chino.k12.ca.us.
Soil sampling and soil vapor probes were installed at the site on Nov. 5 and soil gas samples were collected Nov. 6, 2020.
The environmental firm is requesting approval of the report from the Department of Toxic Substances Control.
Assistant Superintendent Greg Stachura said a public hearing to review the assessment will be held at a future school board meeting.
He was unable to confirm by press time if the hearing was on March 18.
Mr. Stachura said the soil testing had been delayed because the Lewis Development Company had stockpiled soil on the property that needed to be removed.
The soils evaluation included impacts from former fill material.
Language included by Lewis in a purchase agreement for the property is being disputed by the school district and Mr. Stachura said the sale will not move forward until this is resolved.
Last week he said Lewis had not yet made the requested changes.
The Chino Valley school board has set aside $20 million from Measure G funds to purchase the property.
Mr. Stachura said with escalating land prices, the actual cost will be closer to $27 million.
Lewis Group of Companies owner Randall Lewis told the Champion an appraisal would be needed to determine current market price of the land.
Mr. Lewis said he looks forward to getting the school open for the residents of the Preserve.
