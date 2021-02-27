A 22-year-old Chino man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of stabbing his brother during a fight at a complex in the 13000 block of Yorba Avenue in Chino.
Ruben Junior Solis was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for attempted murder, according to Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Mr. Solis was released from jail at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday. An appearance in a San Bernardino County court has not been scheduled.
Police were called at 6:46 p.m. on a report of a fight and one man armed with a knife, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“When officers arrived, they found a male victim outside the residence who suffered from stab wounds to the mid-torso and his arm,” the sergeant said. “Officers provided the victim with medical aid until he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”
Officers detained Mr. Solis as they investigated.
“Officers learned that Mr. Solis and his brother had been involved in a physical altercation. During the incident, Mr. Solis stabbed the victim and dropped the knife before officers’ arrival,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Solis suffered minor injuries to his face during the fight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before he was booked into the jail.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
