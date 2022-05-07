Closing ceremonies for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week gaming and sporting competition between employees of private businesses and governmental agencies, were held Friday after Champion press time at Chino Chaffey College Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino.
The annual event wrapped up with casino night, which included roulette, craps and blackjack. Final results will be posted in next week’s Champion.
Event results
(first through fifth place)
Relay run
Women’s division: City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, NFI, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann.
Men’s division: Chino Valley Unified, NFI, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino.
Tug-of-war
Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, NFI, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Cornhole
Men’s division: NFI, Hussmann, City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, (tie) Chino Valley Unified and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Women’s division: Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Unified, NFI.
Coed division: Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Unified, (tie) Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce and City of Chino.
Yahtzee
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino.
Bunco
City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Unified, Hussmann, NFI.
Bingo
City of Chino, City of Chino HIlls, NFI, Chino Valley Unified, (tie) Hussmann and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Rummikub
City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Unified, NFI, City of Chino, Hussmann.
Scrabble
City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Unified, City of Chino, NFI.
Texas Hold’em
Hussmann, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, NFI, City of Chino Hills.
Billiards
Men’s Division: Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino, NFI, (tie) Chino Valley Unified and City of Chino Hills.
Women’s Division: City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Unified, NFI, Hussmann, City of Chino.
Coed Division: Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Unified, City of Chino.
Boat races
Men’s Division: City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Unified, Hussmann, NFI.
Women’s Division: City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Unified, Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (tie) City of Chino and NFI.
Coed division: (top four only) City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino.
Big Cheese Division: (top three only) City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Hussmann.
Disc golf
Men’s Division: Chino Valley Unified, City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, NFI.
Women’s Division: Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, NFI, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino.
Coed Division: Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, (tie) NFI and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Coed softball
City of Chino, Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino Hills, (tie) Chino Valley Unified and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Golf
Big Cheese Division: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Unified, Hussmann, City of Chino.
Scramble Division: City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, NFI, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino.
Coed Division: City of Chino, Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino Hills.
Individual Division: Hussmann, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino Hills, NFI.
Darts
Men’s Division: City of Chino, Chino Valley Unified, Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino Hills.
Women’s Division: City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, NFI, Chino Valley Unified, (tie) Hussmann and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Coed Division: City of Chino, Chino Valley Unified, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, (tie) NFI and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Bowling
Men’s Division: City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, NFI, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Women’s Division: Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, NFI.
Coed Division: Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Unified.
Basketball
Hussmann, City of Chino, NFI, City of Chino Hills, (tie) Chino Valley Unified and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Trivia night
City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Hussmann, NFI, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Horseshoes
Men’s Division: Hussmann, Chino Valley Unified, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino Hills, (tie) City of Chino and NFI.
Women’s Division: Chino Valley Unified, City of Chino, Hussmann, NFI, (tie) City of Chino Hills and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Coed Division: City of Chino, Chino Valley Unified, Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (tie) NFI and City of Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.