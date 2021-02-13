Saving a life at Canyon Hills Junior High

Canyon Hills Junior High principal Todd Finkbiner and health technician Jo Reynolds received a Life Saving Award from Capt. John Walker of the Chino Hills Police Department Feb. 4 in front of the school campus.
The award is given to citizens and employees of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who distinguish themselves by saving a life.
Mr. Finkbiner and Mrs. Reynolds are credited with saving the life of office clerk Tressa Frutos last year.
They were presented the award in a small socially-distanced ceremony attended by school employees and Chino Hills councilmembers.
After the ceremony, the employees shared their recollections of Jan. 28, 2020.
Ms. Frutos, 58, said she went to work that day even though she didn’t feel good.
She was in the staff lounge at lunchtime when she suffered a major heart attack.
Ms. Frutos wasn’t breathing when a co-worker called 911.
Ms. Reynolds began performing CPR while “running on pure adrenaline.” She has received CPR training from the school district every two years,
“I just went right into it,” she said. “You think about it later and don’t know how you got the strength.”
School secretary Susan Perez said she will never forget how her friend’s face turned grey-blue in color.
Mr. Finkbiner was outside with students when the call came over his radio.
He ran from the field, not knowing if Ms. Frutos was choking or had a seizure.
Mr. Finkbiner and Ms. Reynolds alternated CPR compressions for about four to five minutes until Chino Valley Fire District paramedics arrived.
The paramedics used a defibrillator twice before taking Ms. Frutos to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
“Her heart would start and stop,” Ms. Reynolds said.
Ms. Frutos said when she woke up in the hospital she was unaware of what happened. Hospital staff were shocked she survived the massive heart attack, which has a two percent survival rate, Ms. Frutos said.
“God told me to come to school that day so they could save my life,” she said. Her doctors put in four stents to open coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart.
With medication and lifestyle changes, Ms. Frutos said she feels good.
“Tressa came out of it with her organs and her brain OK and no damage because of lack of oxygen. It was a miracle,” Ms. Reynolds said.
Mr. Finkbiner said he only realized later how traumatic the experience had been.
“I never want to do it again,” he said. “It’s a day that ended up in an amazing way and it could have ended up so differently.”
School staff were visited in the days that followed by members of the police and fire department to check on their mental and emotional health.
