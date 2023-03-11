Once disputed land transferred to Coptic Church for $1

The Holy Transfiguration Coptic Church is under construction on Peyton Drive. Phase one will include a 14,600-square-foot building with a 334-seat capacity church, 13 Sunday School classrooms, a 950-square-foot multipurpose room and a 4,700-square-foot gymnasium.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The City of Chino Hills has transferred a portion of Peyton Drive to the Holy Transfiguration Coptic Church for $1.

The church is under construction at 14715 Peyton Drive, north of Morningfield Drive.

