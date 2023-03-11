Once disputed land transferred to Coptic Church for $1

The City of Chino Hills has transferred a portion of Peyton Drive to the Holy Transfiguration Coptic Church for $1.
The church is under construction at 14715 Peyton Drive, north of Morningfield Drive.
The property was formerly the Diamond I Ranch owned by the Innocenzi family who kept a zebra and multiple horses and animals.
The right-of-way had been purchased by the city in 1992 for the future widening of Peyton Drive which caused a dispute when the Innocenzi family bought the ranch in 1996, and found out eight years later that a portion of their house and two turnout pens for horses were located directly in the right-of-way.
A legal battle followed, resulting in a settlement, and ultimately the house was demolished in 2013.
The Innocenzis eventually sold the ranch to the Coptic Church.
According to a city staff report, after Peyton Drive was widened it was determined that a total of 10 feet on the property’s frontage was no longer needed.
The council voted in early January to vacate the 10-foot strip and asked the city attorney to report back as to whether the transfer of property would be considered a “gift of public funds.”
The city attorney advised that transferring the property for $1 would not run afoul of the gift of public funds prohibition in the California Constitution.
Facts listed as supporting this finding include: the property was not needed by the city, would be a burden to maintain, and had no value if sold to anyone other than the church, given its shape and location.
The council approved the $1 transfer during its Feb. 14 meeting.
