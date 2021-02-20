Seniors ages 50 and older can make festive holiday door hangers in an in-person class iin Chino.
“Door Décor and More” classes cost $5 and are held monthly at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
St. Patrick’s Day is the theme for the 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
Preregistration is required at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. or cityofchino.org/seniors.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
