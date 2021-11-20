The duplex bill is on its way to becoming an official chapter in the municipal code of the City of Chino Hills.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended a chapter be added to the city’s municipal code called the “urban lot split subdivision and housing development” in response to SB 9 signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to address the housing shortage.
The new city law will come before the Chino Hills City Council at a future meeting.
The bill will allow two duplexes on lots meant for single-family homes.
Property owners will be able to subdivide their single-family lots so that as many as four units could be built on the parcel without a planning commission hearing or discretionary review, if they follow design standards.
Commissioner Mike Stover described the state as a boa constrictor, squeezing the city’s land use control.
“I don’t support this, but I am constitutionally obliged to fulfill my duty, as we all are as commissioners,” he said.
Mr. Stover denounced a recent announcement by California Attorney General Rob Bonta about the establishment of a strike force to enforce housing laws.
The attorney general warned cities on Nov. 3 that if they deny residential development projects or fall short of their mandated housing numbers, there will be consequences.
The new strike force will consist of lawyers and staff with experience in land use and will work with the State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). Commissioner Stover remarked, “When we think of a strike force, we think of organized crime or interagency drug enforcement, but this is just to make sure local government will follow state laws the governor has enacted.”
He added, “And he proudly announced the strike force is ready to go after local governments that do not adhere to housing law.”
Chairman Jerry Blum said cities over the years did not implement adequate provisions to address the supply of low income housing. “When the state started getting serious, they took away redevelopment, so it has been a double, triple, and quadruple whammy to maintain local control over land use in the community.”
Included in the city’s municipal code is a section that would disallow lot splits and housing development projects in the Sleepy Hollow and Canon Lane areas south of Carbon Canyon Road due to public safety concerns.
These are the only areas in the city located in both the small lot overlay district and the fire hazard overlay district.
“The combination of small lots and high fire hazard, combined with hilly terrain and steep and narrow streets, places people at risk of fire in an emergency situation,” according to the staff report. The roadways in these neighborhoods range from 10 to 16 feet in width, with most of the roads being 10 to 12 feet in width which are insufficient to support two-way traffic, especially when emergency vehicles use the road and when vehicles are parked on the streets.
These areas could contain 159 single-family units and vacant properties that can be developed with additional single-family dwelling units or duplexes, according to the staff report.
The commission made several text changes to the chapter, including deleting a line that stated that parcels resulting from an urban lot split could not contain home occupation businesses and adding the words “from a driveway” to language that stated, “each parcel shall have legal access to a public or private street.”
