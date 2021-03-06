Treats for seniors
Submitted photo

Debby Pinedo (left) and Lynette Varney are ready to pass out popcorn bags Feb. 21 at a drive-thru carnival organized by Ayala High parents for their graduating seniors. The event at Chino Hills Community Park featured snacks, a spinning wheel for prizes and a car decorating contest. The group held a donut drive-thru Jan. 21 to support Ayala’s Class of 2021, which has been distance learning since the campus closed last March.  

