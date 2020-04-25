COVID-19 testing at Ayala Park
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

A San Bernardino County Public Health medical professional conducts a coronavirus test Friday at Ayala Park in Chino. All 650 appointments were filled by Thursday, said city of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro. Attendees needed to have at least one coronavirus symptom – fever, cough or shortness of breath — in order to receive a test. There are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Chino Hills and 57 cases in Chino. Not included in the Chino cases are the 71 confirmed cases among inmates at the California Institution for Men and one case at the California Institution for Women. Several other testing events are taking throughout San Bernardino County during the next few weeks.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.