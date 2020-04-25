A San Bernardino County Public Health medical professional conducts a coronavirus test Friday at Ayala Park in Chino. All 650 appointments were filled by Thursday, said city of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro. Attendees needed to have at least one coronavirus symptom – fever, cough or shortness of breath — in order to receive a test. There are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Chino Hills and 57 cases in Chino. Not included in the Chino cases are the 71 confirmed cases among inmates at the California Institution for Men and one case at the California Institution for Women. Several other testing events are taking throughout San Bernardino County during the next few weeks.
COVID-19 testing at Ayala Park
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino loses a landmark
- County to re-open its parks, recreation areas this weekend
- Chino man arrested after suspected April 9 street race left one dead, one injured in front of Home Depot in Ontario
- Chino Hills asks residents to follow rules, be kind
- California Institution for Men inmate dies of complications from coronavirus, state prison officials announced today
- Southern California Edison to offer utility bill relief
- Four men, two women jailed after shoplifting report in Chino Hills; all released from jail on $0 bail
- Pilot devotes his life to humanity
- Virus cases up in county, Chino Valley
- Pomona man arrested on suspicion of stealing gun, car during home burglary Friday in county area of Chino
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.