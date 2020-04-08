San Bernardino County officials issued a clarification Wednesday on its order that was announced Tuesday about religious services and about wearing face coverings when leaving your home.
“The county acknowledges the manner in which the order and guidance were created and disseminated created unintended consequences and hardships,” said spokesman David Wert. “The county has taken steps to ensure appropriate notice and coordination will occur in the future as we address the complicated and fast-moving crisis faced by our community and the entire world."
County officials said drivers do not need to wear a face covering when driving alone or with members of their household, but are required to wear a covering when lowering their windows to talk with first responders, food service workers or anyone not a member of their household, Mr. Wert said.
“The public is advised that although violation of a health order is a violation of the California Health and Safety Code, the county does not expect law enforcement to broadly impose citations on violations,” the spokesman said.
County officials are expecting residents to use ‘good judgement, common sense and act in the best interests of their own health and the health of their loved ones,’ he said.
“The imposition of penalties on members of the public who willfully and grossly disregard public health orders by putting others at risk of exposure to this infectious disease is meant as a tool for law enforcement to use as a deterrent,” Mr. Wert said.
Officials also said Tuesday’s order for drive-in religious services has also been clarified.
“Organizations that have planned such services for the coming weekend should proceed with those services if they choose to do so and make every effort to prevent contact between congregants,” Mr. Wert said.
County Supervisor Curt Hagman, whose home office is located in Chino Hills, said the county recognizes the need to act quickly to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“But we also recognize that we must take into consideration the myriad of impacts that can be felt in a large and diverse county and be willing to provide clarification and make adjustments while keeping our communities safe and healthy,” Mr. Hagman said.
There have been 547 confirmed coronavirus cases in the San Bernardino County as of Wednesday afternoon. Seventeen people have died, county officials said.
For more information on the county’s coronavirus fight, visit sbcovid19.com. call the coronavirus hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911 or email the county at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
