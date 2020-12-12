The state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) fined former Chino Hills City Council candidate Rossana Mitchell-Arrieta $6,500 for failing to maintain sufficient campaign records and failing to pay expenditures from her campaign bank account.
Instead, she used two accounts associated with her law firm “Law Offices of Rossana Mitchell” located in Chino Hills to pay for her campaign expenses, according to the stipulation.
The two violations against the Political Reform Act occurred during her run for city council in 2016.
Also named in the stipulation is her campaign committee treasurer and husband Frank Arrieta.
The FPPC enforcement division conducted an investigation in 2018 and determined that Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta, her campaign committee, and treasurer violated 13 counts that could have brought a maximum fine of $65,000, but the matter was settled as is normally the case when violations are found.
“The first, normal, and usual act is to try and reach a settlement agreement,” said FPPC spokesman Jay Wierenga. “The vast majority of cases are resolved in this manner.”
When asked to comment, Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta stated “it’s a settlement.” She did not elaborate.
The matter will appear on the FPPC’S enforcement consent calendar on Thursday, Dec. 17.
According to Mr. Wierenga, a pending settlement is not placed on the agenda until the party has signed the agreement and the penalty is paid.
The penalty will be held in escrow until the FPPC votes on Dec. 17.
Once approved, the money will be sent to the State Treasurer’s office where it will be deposited in the State General Fund, Mr. Wierenga said.
The FPPC meets monthly in Sacramento.
Two accounts
According to the settlement agreement, the campaign committee failed to pay expenditures from the designated campaign bank account and failed to maintain adequate source documentation for contributions and expenditures.
The committee made a total of $41,257 in expenditures in 2016.
Of that amount, $26,004 in expenditures were made using funds outside the designated campaign bank account, amounting to 63 percent of all expenditures, according to the investigation.
These outside accounts were associated with her law firm.
The committee also failed to maintain adequate source documentation for contributions totaling $5,380 and expenditures totaling $32,258, which is 13 percent of all contributions and 78 percent of all expenditures.
The maximum penalty is $5,000 per count but Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta was fined $4,000 on the “one bank account” violation and $2,500 on the record keeping count.
The “one bank account” rule states that all campaign expenditures must be made from the campaign account to ensure full disclosure of campaign activity and to guard against improper use of campaign funds.
This bank account must be established as a single, designated campaign bank account upon filing a statement of intention to be a candidate, according to the stipulation.
Personal funds of the candidate must be deposited in the campaign account prior to expenditure.
Penalty reduced
The lowered penalty amounts were determined based on prior FPPC cases involving similar violations, according to the stipulation.
In determining the appropriate penalty, the commission considers public harm, the seriousness of the violation, an intent to conceal or deceive, whether the violation was isolated or part of a pattern, and whether corrective amendments were filed to provide full disclosure.
“Here, the enforcement division found no evidence that respondents intended to conceal, deceive, or mislead the public,” according to the settlement agreement.
“Further, respondents do not have a prior history of violating the Act within the past five years.”
2018 race
The enforcement division also found violations in conjunction with Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta’s city council campaign when she ran in 2018, including failing to timely file campaign statements and 24-hour reports, and failure to include the proper disclosures on mass mailings.
“However, given the lower level of public harm associated with these violations, and considering that much of her campaign was self-funded, and she was unsuccessful in both 2016 and 2018, these violations are not charged herein,” according to the agreement.
