Caltrans has installed new traffic signal backplates with two-inch yellow retro-reflective borders at the Brea and Chino Hills entrances on Carbon Canyon Road in response to power shutoff events implemented by utility companies to reduce the risk of wildfires.
The backplates are needed because motorists may not be aware a signal is ahead when they are proceeding through an intersection in complete darkness during a power shutoff, according to state officials.
The plates are being installed, along with “Signal Ahead” pavement markings, in high fire-threat locations.
Caltrans District 8 director Michael Beauchamp signed an “emergency limited bid order” to expedite the installation of the new backplates without going through a full project process, said Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga,
She said the backplates will be placed in high priority areas for fire risk in Caltrans rights-of-way on state highways, not county or local roads. Retro-reflective sheeting will be installed on existing school zone signs on state highways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.