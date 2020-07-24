Recent spike in COVID-19 cases reported at California Institution for Women in Chino

A recent spike in the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks has prompted the California Institution for Women in Chino to return all of its housing units to quarantine status.
“To reduce the risk of transmission, movement within the housing facility has been limited and recreation activities are suspended until further notice,” said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas. “The incarcerated population continues to receive access to phone calls, showers, canteen services, which are provided in staggered schedules to accommodate physical distancing and for sanitation between use. The incarcerated population will be provided ongoing health care screenings by nursing staff to immediately identify and isolate anyone with symptoms.”
State numbers less than two weeks ago showed only five California Institution for Women inmates were under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
That number has since climbed to 117, according to statistics Friday morning.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, 281 inmates at the facility at 16756 Chino Corona Road tested positive for the virus.
More than 160 have since recovered and one inmate died, state numbers show.
All staff members at the California Institution for Women will undergo COVID-19 testing between Sunday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 28, Ms. Simas said.
“(The prison) is conducting mass testing of the incarcerated population within the facility, with some results still pending,” the spokeswoman said.
Prison officials said a 220-bed facility at the prison will be used for inmates testing positive for the virus so they could be safely isolated, and nurses could treat patients.
Inmates could also be sent to an outside hospital if their conditions become serious.
“Staff are being provided the required personal protective equipment when conducing duties within an isolated or quarantined area of the institution,” Ms. Simas said. “They are also required to wear facial barriers at all times while on institution grounds.”
Numbers show 7,481 inmates in state facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, including 1,027 at the California Institution for Men in Chino.
There, 895 have recovered and 19 inmates have died.
More than 5,100 prisoners statewide have recovered and a total of 42 inmates have died from the virus, according to state numbers.
San Quentin State Prison has had 2,129 inmates test positive with 1,205 recovering and 15 deaths.
Two other state prisons have had more than 1,000 inmates test positive—Avenal State Prison with 1,090 and Chuckawalla State Prison with 1,054.
At Chuckawalla, 1,029 inmates have recovered and two have died. More than 900 have recovered at Avenal and four inmates have died, according to state numbers.
