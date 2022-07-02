Chino Hills movies
The City of Chino Hills is showing movies on Thursdays at approximately 8 p.m. on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive. The last two movies will be shown at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Community Center
July 7: Tangled
July 14: Space Jam, A New Legacy
July 21: Sing 2
McCoy Equestrian Center
July 28: The Little Rascals
Aug. 4: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Chino movie nights
The City of Chino is holding movie nights on the lawn at City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. Family-fun activities start at 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
Schedule
July 8: Ghostbusters Afterlife
July 15: Cars 3
July 22: Clifford the Big Red Dog
July 29: Jungle Cruise
Information: cityofchino.org/events.
Summer concerts
City of Chino
City Hall lawn
7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays
July 7: Soto: R&B/Latin.
July 14: Ladies of the 80s: Go Go’s tribute
July 28: Jumping Jack Flash: Rolling Stones tribute
City of Chino Hills
Veterans Park
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
July 13: “The Trip,” a journey through the 60s to present
July 20: “La Sonora Pa Gosa,” Latin salsa, cumbia.
July 27: “L.Avation,” U2 tribute
Aug. 3: “AbbaFab,” Abba tribute
Bunco at the Basco July 21
The Chino Cultural Foundation will host a Bunco fundraising event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Centro Basco Restaurant, 13432 Central Ave. in Chino.
Bunco games will begin at 6:30 p.m. following the social hour.
The event will feature silent auction baskets, raffle baskets, 50/50 and cash prizes.
Tickets are $25 per person and will increase to $35 at the door.
Sponsors are being sought from the business community. Proceeds will go to the Youth Scholarship Program that benefits students in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
The Chino Cultural Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the cultural arts in the Chino community.
The Foundation will set up a booth at Ayala Park on July 2.
Tickets can be purchased at the Chino Senior Center, the Foundation website by visiting chinoculturalfounda tion.com, or by calling (909) 628-8506 or (909) 458-0359.
Mobile van in the neighborhoods
The Chino Hills mobile recreation van is traveling to neighborhoods five days a week from 9 a.m. to noon this summer offering arts and crafts, snacks, and outdoor games for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The drop-in program is free and continues through Friday, Aug. 5.
Mondays: Pinehurst Park, 5800 Park Drive.
Tuesdays: Butterfield Park, 17671 Mystic Canyon Drive
Wednesdays: Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
Thursdays: Los Serranos Park, 4849 Bird Farm Road
Fridays: Alterra Park, 4921 Soquel Canyon Parkway.
The program is free. Parents should complete an enrollment packet at the park locations.
Information: chinohills.org/mobilerec.
Summer concerts Saturdays
Summer concerts at The Shoppes at Chino Hills will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Shotgun Jefferson will perform on July 16 and Hot Junk will perform July 23.
