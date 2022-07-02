Chino Hills movies 

The City of Chino Hills is showing movies on Thursdays at approximately 8 p.m. on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.  The last two movies will be shown at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Community Center

July 7: Tangled

July 14: Space Jam, A New Legacy

July 21: Sing 2

McCoy Equestrian Center

July 28: The Little Rascals

Aug. 4: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Chino movie nights

The City of Chino is holding movie nights on the lawn at City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. Family-fun activities start at 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

Schedule

July 8: Ghostbusters Afterlife

July 15: Cars 3

July 22: Clifford the Big Red Dog

July 29: Jungle Cruise

Information: cityofchino.org/events.

Summer concerts 

City of Chino

City Hall lawn

7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays

July 7: Soto: R&B/Latin. 

July 14: Ladies of the 80s: Go Go’s tribute

July 28: Jumping Jack Flash: Rolling Stones tribute

City of Chino Hills

Veterans Park

7 to 8:30 p.m. 

Wednesdays

July 13: “The Trip,” a journey through the 60s to present

July 20: “La Sonora Pa Gosa,” Latin salsa, cumbia. 

July 27: “L.Avation,” U2 tribute

Aug. 3: “AbbaFab,” Abba tribute

Bunco at the Basco July 21

The Chino Cultural Foundation will host a Bunco fundraising event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Centro Basco Restaurant, 13432 Central Ave. in Chino.

Bunco games will begin at 6:30 p.m. following the social hour.

The event will feature silent auction baskets, raffle baskets, 50/50 and cash prizes. 

Tickets are $25 per person and will increase to $35 at the door.

Sponsors are being sought from the business community. Proceeds will go to the Youth Scholarship Program that benefits students in the Chino Valley Unified School District.

The Chino Cultural Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the cultural arts in the Chino community.

The Foundation will set up a booth at Ayala Park on July 2.

Tickets can be purchased at the Chino Senior Center, the Foundation website by visiting chinoculturalfounda tion.com, or by calling (909) 628-8506 or (909) 458-0359.

Mobile van in the neighborhoods

The Chino Hills mobile recreation van is traveling to neighborhoods five days a week from 9 a.m. to noon this summer offering arts and crafts, snacks, and outdoor games for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. 

The drop-in program is free and continues through Friday, Aug. 5.

Mondays: Pinehurst Park, 5800 Park Drive.

Tuesdays: Butterfield Park, 17671 Mystic Canyon Drive

Wednesdays: Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.

Thursdays: Los Serranos Park, 4849 Bird Farm Road

Fridays: Alterra Park, 4921 Soquel Canyon Parkway.

The program is free. Parents should complete an enrollment packet at the park locations. 

Information: chinohills.org/mobilerec.

Summer concerts Saturdays 

Summer concerts at The Shoppes at Chino Hills will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Shotgun Jefferson will perform on July 16 and Hot Junk will perform July 23. 

