A step-by-step guide revealing the “mysteries” of the Medicare system will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays June 16 and June 23 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Instructor Lina Campos of the Inter Valley Health Plan will teach participants how to get started and what benefits can be expected.
The free class is for anybody 55 and older, regardless of residency. Advanced registration is required. Class sizes are at limited capacity and walk-ins are not allowed.
Residents may register online at chinohills.org/reconline or in person at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive or at Chino Hills City Hall in the recreation office, 14000 City Center Drive.
