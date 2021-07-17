Chino Hills 55+ Club

Members of the Chino Hills 55+ Club (from left) Sharon Stuewe, Jane DeFrank, Charlotte O’Donnell, and Debbie Keller show the handiwork they donated to the House of Ruth, a shelter for domestic violence victims. The women used wool samples from a Pendleton store in Anaheim given to them by a former recreation employee to create the lap quilts.

