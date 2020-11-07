Seventeen drivers were ticketed during a Chino Hills Police Department bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation Oct. 29 at Pipeline and Descanso avenues in Chino Hills.
The operation took place between noon and 4 p.m., said Deputy Sokly Chau.
Drivers were cited for failing to yield and following too closely, the deputy said.
One driver was cited for having a suspended license and one was cited for expired registration.
“We are in an unprecedented time, but even during a pandemic, the safety of the road users remains a top priority,” Deputy Chau said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice safe biking, driving and walking behaviors when they are out.”
A similar operation in Chino Hills is planned for May 2021, Deputy Chau added.
Funding for the operation comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
