It wasn’t the wedding they had planned, but it did include the people they love.
Katelyn Ben Robinson Leviton and Joshua Paul Torchia of Long Beach had set a traditional wedding in Long Beach for June, but the coronavirus outbreak spoiled their plans.
When the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office closed as part of the governor’s “stay at home” order to prevent the spread of the virus, the couple had no way to get a license. Eventually, they were able to obtain one through an agency that facilitates marriages for military personnel, even though neither is in the service.
The couple married last Saturday, April 4, in the parking lot of Oakmont of Chino Hills, a senior living facility on Peyton Drive where the bride’s grandmother Sue Robinson lives. Mrs. Robinson was able to watch the proceedings from an upstairs balcony.
The bride’s twin sister officiated, as other family members watched from a distance in the parking lot. The bride insisted that the wedding be held there, so her grandmother could be present, said an Oakmont spokesperson. “The guests, and even the officiant, stayed six feet apart, but the happy couple did not, flaunting the law for the sake of love,” the spokesperson said.
Mrs. Robinson predicted good things for the newlyweds. “After planning their wedding for two years, and then having to cancel the event, I was thrilled for them and know they will be happy together forever,” she said.
