Environmental studies are underway for a high-density residential development of 42 units proposed on a vacant sliver of property between the 71 Freeway and the Reserve at Chino Hills apartment complex.
The units would be an expansion of the apartment complex and abut the freeway onramp.
The Chino Hills city council on Feb. 11 authorized a professional services agreement with ECORP Consulting, Inc. of Redlands for $49,835 to prepare environmental documents.
According to its scope of work, the consultant will conduct an operational health risk assessment to analyze the effects of highway-generated diesel particulate matter on the future residences.
Health risk impacts from air toxics will be addressed and an emissions inventory will be developed for heavy-duty trucks and passenger vehicles.
Chronic and acute health impacts and the projected increase in cancer risk due to exposure to air toxics will be determined, according to the scope of work report.
The health risk assessment will be prepared in accordance with the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s guidance and the modeled concentrations will be used to estimate the increased cancer risk and health hazard in accordance with the California Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.
Former Lusk property
Decron Properties of Los Angeles is proposing 42 of an allowable 56 units on the 2.48-acre property.
The development would connect to the Reserve at Chino Hills apartment complex, formerly called the Woodview Apartments and later Village Crossings, located on Village Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway.
The proposed project is part of a larger “planned unit development” built by the Lusk Company and approved by San Bernardino County in 1987, but due to right-of-way issues with the 71 Freeway, the remaining 56 units were never built.
The project would include 14 three-story triplex units, 14 attached ground floor units, 28 two-story townhouse units, 42 detached two-car garages and 21 guest stalls.
The proposal would include two locations where residents’ dogs can play. The architecture and design will match The Reserve at Chino Hills apartments, which were remodeled a few years ago.
