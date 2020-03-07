Rancho del Chino’s annual Bingo de Mayo, featuring bingo, food, raffles and opportunity drawings, will be held Monday, May 4 in Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
Dinner will be served 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Bingo is 7 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased at: www.eventbrite.com/e/bin go-de-mayo-2020-tick ets-92778469901.
Proceeds will be used to fund community service projects in the Chino Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.