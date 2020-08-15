The Chino Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 to subdivide 16.67 acres for the development of three housing projects by Richland Ventures, Inc.
The property is on the northeast corner of Bickmore and Mayhew avenues (see map).
The projects consist of 68 detached dwelling units, 28 attached dwelling units, and 72 attached dwelling units at a density of 10 units per acre in accordance with the Preserve Specific Plan.
An environmental impact report includes an air quality assessment, biological resources assessment and burrowing owl survey, preliminary drainage study, water quality management plan, noise and traffic impact studies.
Two special status wildlife species, the Northern Harrier, a raptor, and the Burrowing Owl, were detected during the field investigation, according to the report.
The report can be viewed at cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning.
Information: City of Chino associate planner Brian Sitton, 334-3422 or bsitton@cityofchino.org
The meeting will be held in council chambers at 13220 Central Ave. and can be viewed by video and audio by visiting cityofchino.org.
Public comments will be taken at the meeting and by email, planning@cityof chino.org, until 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.
The commission will also review a request from the Bread of Life Church at 12765 Oaks Ave. to add an outdoor enclosure.
The agenda is available at cityofchino.org.
