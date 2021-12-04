Deputies in Chino Hills visited nine bars and restaurants Nov. 26 during a ‘Know Your Limit’ campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.
Forty-seven people were asked how many drinks they had consumed and asked if they felt it was safe to drive home, said Deputy Sokly Chau.
“Willing participants were asked to blow into a breathalyzer device to determine their blood alcohol content,” the deputy said. “More than half of the patrons had a blood alcohol concentration level well above the legal limit of .08 percent.”
Deputy Sokly said the goal of the program is to help people understand the effects of alcohol so they can make smart decisions on how to get home.
