Confirmed coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County and the cities of Chino and Chino Hills more than doubled in one week, in part because testing has increased, county officials said.
As of Friday morning – the latest results available before the Champion’s presstime – 729 residents in the county had tested positive for coronavirus and 24 were reported to have died from complications of the virus. Last week at this time, there were 304 confirmed cases and eight deaths countywide.
So far, 6,816 persons in the county have been tested.
There were 27 confirmed cases each in both Chino and Chino Hills as of Friday morning, according to the county. Last week at this time, there were 11 confirmed cases in Chino and 10 in Chino Hills.
The number of deaths in individual cities is not provided by the county. A man in his 60s died March 29 at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino after testing positive for the virus on March 24, according to hospital CEO Tim Moran. The deceased’s city of residence was not disclosed.
Other positive cases by location in the county are: Adelanto 3, Alta Loma 6, Apple Valley 10, Barstow 8, Big Bear City 2, Big Bear Lake 3, Bloomington 8, Blue Jay 2, Colton 13, Crestline 1, Fontana 87, Fort Irwin 1, Grand Terrace 5, Hesperia 26, Highland 28, Joshua Tree 1, Loma Linda 14, Mentone 4, Montclair 8, Morongo Valley 3, Oak Hills 3, Ontario 36, Phelan 1, Rancho Cucamonga 48, Redlands 46, Rialto 28, Rimforest 1, Running Springs 2, San Bernardino 62, Upland 25, Victorville 27, Wrightwood 1, Yucaipa 103, Yucca Valley 3, undetermined locations 56.
Testing dates
The county has set the following future coronavirus testing dates at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center at 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16. Testing will be available by appointment only by calling (855) 422-8029. Instructions are available at https://www.ar rowheadregional.org/covid-19-updates/.
Face coverings
On Tuesday, the county issued an order that face coverings are to be worn when leaving home to help slow the spread of the virus. Violating the order would result in a $1,000 fine or jail time of up to 90 days, or both. On Wednesday, the county clarified its stance, stating that face coverings do not need to be worn while driving alone or with members of a household unless they must lower their windows to interact with first responders, food service workers or others who are not members of their household.
The county also said it did not expect law enforcement to “broadly impose citations on violators” unless members of the public were “willfully and grossly” disregarding public health orders by putting others at risk for the virus.
Religious services
After issuing an order Tuesday that faith-based services must be electronic only, the county on Wednesday softened its position, allowing religious groups that had already arranged events to hold those, as long as the services provide adequate social distancing. (See story on Page A1)
Parks
Parking lots at all parks and trails were ordered to be closed. They are accessible only to those who live in walking distance or can walk, bicycle, or hike into the parks and trails.
Local governments are required to enforce social distancing at the parks and trails, and if unable to do so, the parks and trails must be closed, according to the order.
Nursing facilities
This week, the county created a multi-agency Nursing Facilities Task Force aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus. The task force has been tasked with identifying, mapping and assessing nursing facilities’ readiness for the virus.
The task force was formed after coronavirus outbreaks at nursing facilities in Yucaipa and Colton resulted in 90 confirmed cases and six deaths, as of earlier this week.
Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson issued an order this week requiring nursing facilities to take multiple steps to protect their elderly and health-compromised clients. The order also requires nursing facilities to cease the use of staff members who also work at other nursing facilities, wear protective gear to prevent them from spreading illness to patients, monitor staff temperatures, and forbids them from entering facilities if they have symptoms of any contagious disease.
No snow play
All ski resorts and snow play areas in the county’s mountain communities and public parking lots in the city of Big Bear Lake have been closed to protect public health during the pandemic. Laws against parking on the roadside to play in the snow will be strictly enforced, according to county officials. Hotels, short-term rentals and non-essential businesses in the mountains are also closed.
Billboards
Also this week, the county launched a series of billboard advertisements promoting the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign.
The billboards, donated by General Outdoor Advertising, will be placed in Rancho Cucamonga on the I-15 Freeway between 4th Street and Foothill, in Fontana on the I-10 Freeway between Etiwanda and Cherry avenues, and in San Bernardino on the 215 Freeway south of the 2nd/5th Street exit.
