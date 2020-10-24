An attic fire extensively damaged a longtime burger restaurant in Chino Thursday night, and investigators with the Chino Valley Fire District are trying to determine the cause.
Firefighters rushed to Chino Burgers, also known as Chino Express, at 5725 Riverside Drive at 10:21 p.m. to find flames shooting from the roof of the business.
Part of the roof collapsed at the rear of the restaurant.
The restaurant is located next to a gas station on the southeast corner of Benson Avenue and Riverside Drive.
“Firefighters found an attic fire,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. “Crews worked diligently to extinguish the fire and prevent an extension to adjacent structures.”
No injuries were reported to workers or firefighters, she added.
According to Chino Valley Champion archives, Chino Burgers opened in September 1985 and has sponsored or held fundraisers for several youth sports teams, including teams at nearby Chino High School.
