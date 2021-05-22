A little known group of 283 residents have formed the Chino Hills Gardening Club.
They exchange seeds, trade crops, and occasionally meet for workshops at the demonstration garden planted by the city on Valle Vista Avenue at Bayberry Drive, south of Tall Oak.
Chino Hills resident Bobby Hunt created the group on the NextDoor app in December, and it grew to almost 300 members in a few months.
The group’s first meeting was held in February at the demonstration garden.
“We plant a couple of beds each meeting,” he said. “I’ve learned tons of stuff from the club.”
Mr. Hunt has been passionate about gardening for the past five years.
You can’t miss his house on Valle Vista Avenue. He built a large raised planter where he is growing marigolds, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, eggplant, basil, dill, and sage.
“I fight with gophers constantly so I started looking at ideas and plans and read a lot of gardening books in regards to ideal sizes,” he said.
He uses the “Square Foot Gardening Method” which is the practice of dividing the gardening area into small square sections to create a small but intensively planted vegetable garden on raised beds.
Mr. Hunt was in the I.T. industry for a decade before he switched careers to work for a produce broker.
His backyard contains a flourishing garden.
Chino Hills resident Liz Lamadrid said she is really excited about the club and meeting with like-minded individuals.
She is active in the New Farmer Training Program in Ontario.
Ms. Lamadrid has conducted workshops at the demonstration garden on Saturday mornings and hopes more residents will get involved.
“A lot of people walking or driving by stop and ask us what we’re doing,” she said. “Many of them join the club.”
For information on the club, email chinohillsgar dening@gmail.com or call Bobby Hunt at (909) 762-5973.
