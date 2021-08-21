Chino Hills 55+ Club
Submitted photo

The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club donates $1,500 to American Legion Chino Post 299. Shown are (front row) 55+ Club President Jane DeFrank, Post Commander Don Avila, and 55+ Club veteran George DeFrank. In back row are Assistant Commander Jeffrey Ramirez and 55+ Club veterans Art Bennett, Victor Weaver, Rick MacDonald, and Chuck Haeflinger.

