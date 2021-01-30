COVID-19 testing is being offered at certain pharmacies in the Chino Valley:
•Rite-Aid in Chino Hills at 15890 Soquel Canyon Parkway
•Chino Hills CVS Pharmacy at 3290 Chino Hills Parkway at Peyton Drive
•Walgreens at 12490 Central Avenue in Chino
•Sav-on pharmacies at the two Chino Hills Albertsons, one at 13181 Peyton Drive and the other at 15970 Los Serranos Country Club.
Rite-Aid, a nationwide pharmaceutical chain has opened up additional no-charge testing sites, bringing its total to 460 stores.
All testing sites will continue to use the self-swab nasal test, which will be overseen by a pharmacist.
Those who are looking to be tested are required to register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule an appointment.
Rite Aid is looking to expand its pharmacy team by filling 2,000 new positions including pharmacist, pharmacy intern, and pharmacy technician roles to administer COVID-19 vaccines under Phase 2 of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s roll-out plan.
If interested, visit careers.riteaid.com for more information.
The County of San Bernardino is offering testing and vaccines. Visit sbcov id19.com/vaccine/locations.
