Chino Hills police jailed a 38-year-old Wildomar massage therapist Monday afternoon on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 49-year-old woman from Chino Hills on Sunday.
Omar De Soto was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after his noon arrest, according to Detective Ryan Girard.
Jail records show Mr. De Soto has been released after posting $100,000 bail.
The woman told Chino Hills police investigators she scheduled a massage appointment Sunday with an online company called Soothe, but stated she was sexually assaulted during the massage, Detective Girard said.
“(The suspect) gathered his belongings and left the location prior to deputies arriving,” the detective said.
Deputies arrested the suspect Monday at a home in the 33500 block of Canyon Ranch Road in Wildomar, a Riverside County city located about 40 miles southeast of Chino Hills.
“Detectives believe there may be additional victims,” Detective Girard said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or wetip.com.
