Walk-in COVID testing is available at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured, undocumented, or homeless.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events. Click on the Chino link listed under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
