The Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held Tuesday, May 11 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the 3 Point Play Zone at 2569 Chino Hills Parkway, Unit E, in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace.
The last day to register is Sunday, May 2. Registration will not be taken at the door.
The event, with the theme “Into His Presence—Out to the World” will include prayers for the nation, local leaders, schools, communities, and families.
Chino Hills Mayor Brian Johsz and Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa will be the host mayors.
Keynote speaker will be actor Kirk Cameron, an evangelical Christian who starred as “Mike Seaver” in the 1980s sit-com “Growing Pains.”
He also appeared in the “Left Behind” series, “Monumental,” “Connect,” and “Fireproof,” a marriage-centered movie that became the highest grossing independent film of 2008.
Emcee will be Don Dix, host of “The Answer” on AM 590 radio.
Soloists will be Armen Keuilian, executive sports producer for KCBS/KCAL TV who lives in Chino with his family and leads worship at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, and Christian artist “Zeal,” who has a music ministry with her husband called “ReleaseTheZeal, Inc.” She is also on the Gateway-Karis Community Church’s worship team.
Ticket price is $25 and can be purchased through the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce by visiting cvmayorsbreakfast.com.
For additional event information and sponsorship opportunities including platinum sponsorship ($5,000); gold ($1,000) and silver ($500), email Sylvia Nash at info@cv mayorsbreakfast.com or visit cvmayorsbreakfast.com.
