The Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday night declared a Stage III High Conservation Alert, effective June 1, in response to drought conditions and the governor’s executive order that called for an overall 20 to 30 percent reduction statewide.
Chino Hills residents must reduce outdoor watering to two days per week, based on their residential street address. They may not water between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Addresses ending in even numbers can water Wednesdays and Saturdays, while addresses ending in odd numbers may water Thursdays and Sundays.
Businesses may water on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The City of Chino does not have anything similar that will be immediately implemented, said city spokesperson Vivian Castro. “We are in the process of drafting something for the near future,” she said.
Chino Hills Utility Operations Manager Mark Wiley told the council that the city has been “hamstringed” because its wells have been shut off for more than four years because of the contaminant 1,2,3-TCP.
Mr. Wiley said the city has had to rely on purchasing water from the Monte Vista Water District.
“In Chino Hills, we have a 25 percent reduction in water supply, so we will have to reduce water usage by 25 percent,” he said.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez said residents have done a great job in becoming water efficient.
“We’ve been here before in 2015 and our residents not only met the water reduction requirements, but exceeded them,” he said. “We’re proud of our community’s efforts and appreciate residents’ willingness to embrace necessary lifestyle changes.”
The city has been under a Stage II water alert since 2016, where outdoor watering has been allowed three times a week.
According to city spokesperson Nicole Freeman, the city took immediate action to increase water resources by collaborating with the State Water Resources Control Board to re-activate one of the city’s wells.
The council authorized emergency repairs to remove the arsenic so that the well can be re-activated as soon as possible.
The reactivation is anticipated in July, she said.
Ms. Freeman said the Stage III requirements do not apply to construction projects or areas where recycled water flows through purple pipes, including many of the city’s parks in southern Chino Hills. The city will comply with the watering schedule in areas not irrigated with recycled water, she said.
The city has partnered with water agencies to offer rebates and water-saving programs.
For information, visit chino hills.org/waterconservation or contact the city’s water use efficiency coordinator at (909) 364-2804.
