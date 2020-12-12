The Chino City Council approved the following items at its Dec. 1 meeting:
A two-year grant extension from Omnitrans Transportation will continue to provide Chino residents over age 50 with free door-to-door service within the city for doctor appointments, shopping, banking and other errands.
The Senior Mobility and Reliable Transportation program called Get S.M.A.R.T received $150,000 through 2020-22.
The last grant was used to operate a second bus and expand services to the unincorporated county area within Chino’s sphere of influence.
•Work was completed by Line Builders International to upgrade city-owned streetlights with 530 LED lights at a cost of $216,342.
The lights have an average service life of 20 years when in operation for 12 hours a day.
Anticipated annual cost savings to the city is $5,455.
•The council approved adding $35,491 to a contract with BKF Engineer, Inc. for redesign work on the Benson Avenue storm drain.
City staff has recommended a new storm drain alignment closer to the center line of Benson Avenue to avoid an unforeseen cost of $350,000 and one-year delay to remove seven power poles on the west side of the street.
•A one-year extension was approved to a contract with Huitt-Zollars, Inc. to complete the final design phase for the Pine Avenue extension project in the Chino Preserve.
The contract has been extended multiple times by the council since it was first approved in 2011.
A staff report from public works director Amer Jakher states that environmental documents are pending with Caltrans and progress is being made towards final approval.
Approval from the federal Fish and Wildlife Services is pending an updated traffic report and noise study.
The city also received an extension until September 2021 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to receive $1.2 million in project funding.
Mr. Jakher in 2019 estimated the total cost would be $45 million and said city staff was seeking funding.
