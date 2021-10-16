The City of Chino will create an assistant city engineer position and an associate engineer position to keep up with the significant growth underway in The Preserve in south Chino and to deal with turnover in the engineering department.
The positions were approved at the Oct. 5 Chino council meeting on the consent calendar. Consent calendar items are automatically approved unless a member of the council or public has a question or asks for discussion. The assistant city engineer position will replace the existing “civil engineering manager” position that was recently vacated.
According to a city staff report, the Development Services Department has experienced a high turnover while residential, commercial, and industrial development is increasing significantly.
Since July 1, 2018, there have been four engineering vacancies, considered highly unusual for engineers in a municipal agency, according to the staff report.
Over the last six months, filling engineering positions has been challenging due to competition in the current labor market.
By reassessing the needs of the Development Services engineering staff, the associate engineer position will allow for an experienced engineer to be hired so that work can continue without disruptions or delays, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.