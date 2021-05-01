The large dog side of Vila Borba Dog Park at 17001 Amadora Drive, off Butterfield Ranch Road, east of Pine Avenue, will close for renovation of the grass beginning Monday, May 3 but large dogs will still be able to play.
The small dog side of the park will be separated into two areas to accommodate large dogs with portable fencing. Two access gates will be available in the small dog area and signs will show the directional flow.
The large dog side of the park is expected to reopen Saturday, May 29, in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
