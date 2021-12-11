The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office filed seven felony charges Dec. 2 against two men believed to have burglarized more than 20 homes in Chino Hills in March and October.
Rodney Earl Moore, 29, of Long Beach and Trevon Cinque Thomas, 28, of Los Angeles were arrested Oct. 22 after a traffic stop, but were released on bail two days later.
The pair was re-arrested Dec. 3 Long Beach after the charges were filed, said Chino Hills Police Sgt. Narcie Sousa.
“Mr. Moore and Mr. Thomas were booked into a Los Angeles County jail and will be transferred to San Bernardino County,” Sgt. Sousa said.
Mr. Moore’s bail was set at $1.5 million with Mr. Thomas’ bail set at $1 million, the sergeant added.
They are each facing two charges of grand theft from a March 8 burglary, a first-degree burglary charges from an Oct. 16 incident, and two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of vandalism in a burglary on Oct. 22. Additional charges could follow.
Chino Hills deputies were notified by a resident of the 14000 block of Foxwood Road in Chino Hills at 8:23 p.m. Oct. 22 about a person seen running out of a neighbor’s house, Detective Ryan Girard said.
Investigators quickly identified the suspects and their location, he said.
“With help of the West Covina Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted and both suspects were detained for further investigation,” Detective Girard said. “Detectives determined Mr. Moore and Mr. Thomas were in possession of stolen property from the burglarized residence.”
A search warrant was served the next day on Mr. Thomas’ apartment where detectives recovered stolen jewelry and 41 designer handbags believed to have been stolen during the burglaries in Chino Hills, Detective Girard said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
