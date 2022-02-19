A map that shifts Councilmember Karen Comstock’s boundary out of The Preserve and places Councilman Marc Lucio’s district within The Preserve and College Park, was selected Tuesday by the Chino City Council.
The map was the favorite out of three maps that were reviewed at a workshop held Feb. 7.
Councilman Lucio expressed concerns during the workshop about his potential new boundaries.
“I don’t think one person should have The Preserve,” Mr. Lucio said. “If it continues to grow, you’re going to have one person representing close to 30,000 people.”
Councilmember Comstock said she agreed with Mr. Lucio but was not opposed to the map.
Ms. Comstock now represents Park East, which includes the neighborhoods surrounding Don Lugo High School, and the northwest area of Chino.
District 1, represented by Councilman Chris Flores, includes downtown Chino and the lower density agricultural areas north of the 60 Freeway.
District 2, represented by Councilman Walt Pocock, includes northeast Chino.
District 3, represented by Councilman Lucio, includes The Preserve and College Park, which is south of Edison Avenue, west of Euclid Avenue.
District 4, represented by Councilmember Comstock, contains Park East, which includes the neighborhoods surrounding Don Lugo High School, and the northwest area of Chino.
The mayoral position is not included in a district but has a citywide representation.
Four Chino residents submitted written comments at the Feb. 7 workshop to voice their support for the map, including Community Services Commissioner Greg Marquez, who announced on Jan. 18 he is running for District 2 in November. Mr. Marquez was named to the commission in 2019.
The map will be brought back to the city council for approval at the March 1 meeting.
