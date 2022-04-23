By Marianne Napoles
The Chino Hills Skate Park is 20 years old but that doesn’t stop skaters from using the park on a frequent basis.
Two skaters who live in the Fairfield Ranch community where the skate park is located on Fairfield Ranch Road, near Big League Dreams, said on Wednesday they were glad to hear about upcoming improvements including lights, seating, shade structures, and parking lot enhancements.
Skater Sol Valencia said lights would be great, but he also wanted something done about the drainage. He said when it rains, skaters have to mop up pools of water with their sweaters. He said the park “isn’t bad” but some complain about stickiness in areas where the texture is uneven.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission has been asking for improvements for several years based on feedback from the community and hearing from parents that they would appreciate shade when supervising their young children on hot days. During previous discussions over the years, ideas were presented on shade umbrellas, park benches, lighting and painting the skate park railing.
On April 12, the council authorized the execution of agreements and related documents with the County of San Bernardino related to funding requests for projects including a splash pad at Pinehurst Park, the skate park enhancements, and replacing the city’s show wagon where bands play for concerts in the park and the mobile recreation vehicle.
“I’m excited about the upgrades,” Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said. “The skate park is extremely outdated. While I know we can’t have a skate park like the one at Ayala Park, we can definitely have some improvements.”
The 28,700-square-foot Chino Skate Park on the north side of Ayala Park, also built in 2003, was resurfaced and renovated a few years ago. According to a city staff report, the Chino Hills skate park serves an estimated 500 local and regional skaters per week.
The park provides a destination where skaters can practice their skills safely and legally versus skating at retail centers and parks that prohibit skateboarding.
“The City of Chino Hills believes the addition of lights, shade and seating will make this facility more appealing to all skaters and their family members, which in turn will keep a greater percentage of skaters off areas not conducive to skateboarders’ usage,” according to the report.
The total estimated cost for the improvements is $250,000 with an expected match from San Bernardino County at $125,000.
