Rylee Valenzuela, a Chino resident and a seventh-grade student at Briggs Fundamental School, will compete with her 12U So Cal Reign girls’ flag football team this weekend at the NFL Flag Rams Regional Tournament in Huntington Beach. Teams advancing from this weekend’s tournament will compete at the NFL Flag Championships at Pro Bowl Games in February in Las Vegas. Rylee, 12, also plays soccer, softball and volleyball for various teams.
Chino resident Nathalie Erazo, a wrestler from the Orange County Regional Training Center, placed fifth in the 106-pound division last weekend at the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals wrestling tournament last weekend in Des Moines, Iowa. She finished with a 5-2 record and earned All-American status by placing in the top five.
Ayala High teacher Michael Collins and the school’s engineering and architecture students received the Golden Bell Award for career technical education from the California School Boards Association. In its 43rd year, the Golden Bell reflects “the depth and breadth of education programs and governance decisions supporting students’ changing needs,” Chino Valley Unified officials said in a statement.
The Ayala High Engineering and Architecture program was among eight winners this year. Sixteen candidates were named finalists.
Mr. Collins, the program advisor, was also awarded the National Society of High School Scholars’ Claes Nobel Education of Distinction Award, officials announced.
Two Chino residents were named to the Scholastic Honor Roll Summer 2022 list at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. Ashley Calton, a computer science graduate, and Ellyce Indolino, an art major, were among 3,162 students to earn at least a 3.5 grade point average in at least six graded hours of course work for the summer semester.
Several Chino Valley students attending Biola University were named to the dean’s list at Biola University in La Mirada for the spring 2022 semester. Chino students, and their majors, are Enze Cai, mathematics; Zole Jones, liberal studies elementary education; Sun Ho Yeum, business administration; and Anping Zhong, business administration. Chino Hills residents are Noah Benson, political science; Madison Clemens, biological science; Anna Cohee, human biology; Cassandra Gishwiller, nursing; Victoria Gruen, cinema and media arts; Michael Lathrop, bible, theology and ministry; Chloe Laurin, kinesiology; Priscilla Lee, nursing; Madeline Ma, biological science; Ryan Park, psychology; Alexis Patino, applied psychology; Ro Bbin Rhim, history; Mia Schow, human biology; and Sara Slamer, bible, theology and ministry. Students must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average or higher in 12 or more enrolled credits.
Six Ontario Christian High students will sign their national letters of intent to their college choices on Wednesday, Nov. 9. They are Madi Baker, volleyball, St. Thomas Houston University; Mario Balderas, cross country, Hope International University; Chloe Briggs, basketball, University of Washington; Brooklyn Goedhart, beach volleyball, Florida Atlantic University; Allie Kirkpatrick, softball, Northwest Nazarene University; and Mia Medrano, volleyball, Cal State Dominguez Hills.
