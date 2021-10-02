The sound of music is not often heard inside Chino Hills council chambers but Tuesday night was an exception when brothers Miguel and Martín Lizardi performed a folk song to the Virgin Mary in two languages.
The duo enchanted council watchers with a traditional folk song called “Xochipitzahuatl,” written in the Nahuatl language.
The song and a ritual dance are performed in traditional marriage rituals of various regions of Mexico.
The indigenous Aztec language is spoken by about 1.5 million today, according to Jane Harmon, Spanish teacher at Ayala High School and chairperson of the World Languages Department.
Ms. Harmon brought the students to the meeting to accept a proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 on behalf of the Ayala High School Spanish Club.
She is the club’s advisor and said she considers it a privilege to mentor and work with such talented young people.
The brothers wore traditional outfits of white shirts with embroidered embellished detail, typical of the state of Veracruz, she said.
Martín is president and Miguel is vice president of the club. They also represented the newly formed Mariachi Club.
In the audience were their parents, grandfather, and little brother Mauricio.
Martín and MIguel are the grandsons of Rosa Lizardi, a former Spanish teacher at Ayala High.
Mrs. Lizardi was a cornerstone for the World Languages Department at Ayala, serving as department chairperson for many years and as advisor to the Student Organization of Latinos, said Ms. Harmon.
“Now, her grandsons carry on the Lizardi legacy of motivating students, completing the circle from educator to students,” Ms. Harmon said.
