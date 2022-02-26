Growing up in the Mojave Desert, Daniella Ochoa would often look for rattlesnakes but never had any luck finding one.
It wasn’t until last Saturday afternoon while coaching the Chino High School girls’ varsity softball team at a showcase event in Riverside that she not only saw her first in-the-wild rattlesnake but was brave enough to remove it—twice—from the playing field.
And she removed it with her arm in a sling from a recent surgery.
The foot-long baby rattlesnake first slithered its way from an open field behind the outfield fence to the dirt area near second base at Hillcrest High School in Riverside during the fifth inning of Chino’s game against Hillcrest, causing the field umpire to stop the game.
“The umpire calls time out and said the game will be postponed if no one picks up the snake,” Coach Ochoa said.
Coach Ochoa, who has a snake of her own, asked a player for her batting glove, approached the snake, and picked it up.
She set it free in an opening in the outfield fence.
“Some of the players on the other team who were in the field were telling me that baby snakes can kill you,” said Coach Ochoa, who owns a boa and has owned python snakes.
“I’ve handled rattlesnakes before that were people’s pets. Some parents at the game said there was a shovel available, but I was like no, he needs to live.”
Some Hillcrest High outfielders asked Coach Ochoa if the snake was going to come back.
She said, “it might.”
And it did.
By the seventh inning, the snake had made its way into centerfield. Coach Ochoa grabbed a stick, picked up the snake, and with the help of someone at the field, was able to move it nearly 100 yards away from the softball field. “It tried to strike my foot once, I believe not to bite, but to show that he was scared and trying to protect himself,” Coach Ochoa said.
She said Saturday’s weather was warm when the snake first appeared about 3 p.m. and may have been looking for food.
“My husband was at the game, and when he heard the umpire yelling about the snake, he dropped his head knowing I was going to get it,” she said with a chuckle. “The snake was at the umpire’s feet. He was terrified.”
Coach Ochoa, who has coached the Chino High girls’ softball team since 2018, said that was the first time her team’s game has been stopped because of an animal on the field.
“Although. at our old field at Chino High, we would have a swarm of bees fly across our field during practice on a daily basis,” she said.
The Cowgirls defeated Hillcrest, 12-3, on Saturday, just hours after defeating San Dimas, 7-5, on the same field.
“I’m glad I was there to rescue the snake,” she said.
