Chino police continue to investigate the death of a 26-year-old man after he was struck by a car early Thursday morning in the 8300 block of Pine Avenue, forcing a several-hours closure of the road between Hellman Avenue and West Preserve Loop.
The identity and city of residence of the man has not been released, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Officers were called at 3:59 a.m. on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, finding a man unresponsive lying in the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The driver, a 70-year-old from Jurupa Valley, remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators.
“It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a part in the collision,” the sergeant said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
